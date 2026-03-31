Aavishkaar Capital invests $10 mn in Gnani.ai’s Series B round
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Aavishkaar Capital invests $10 mn in Gnani.ai’s Series B round

By Aman Rawat

  • 31 Mar 2026
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Aavishkaar Capital invests $10 mn in Gnani.ai’s Series B round
Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj, co-founders, Gnani.ai

Mumbai-based impact investor Aavishkaar Capital has invested $10 million (around Rs 94 crore) in Bengaluru-based voice AI startup Gnani.ai as part of its Series B funding round, marking a continued push into deep-tech investments.

The startup is backed by investors such as Samsung Ventures and Info Edge Ventures.

Gnani.ai plans to use the funding to expand its global presence, strengthen its generative AI capabilities, and scale up multilingual and industry-specific solutions, the company said on Monday. 

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Founded in 2016 by Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj, Gnani.ai builds voice-first AI platforms that automate customer interactions. The company processes over 30 million voice interactions daily across more than 12 languages and serves over 200 enterprise clients, including Fortune 500 companies. 

“At Gnani, our mission has always been to make customer engagement more human, more secure and more scalable through voice-first AI. Partnering with Aavishkaar Capital is a powerful validation of that vision,” a statement from Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj, co-founders of Gnani.ai, said.

Aavishkaar Capital said the investment aligns with its broader strategy to back deep-tech companies addressing large-scale challenges across emerging markets.

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“Deep-tech is no longer a niche — it is becoming central to solving the defining challenges of our time: agricultural resilience, financial inclusion, climate adaptation and equitable access to services. Gnani.ai exemplifies what we look for: a platform built with genuine technical depth, proven at scale, and with a clear pathway to meaningful impact across diverse communities,” said Shilpa Maheshwari, managing director of strategy and investments at Aavishkaar Group. 

The investment adds to Aavishkaar Capital’s growing deep-tech portfolio, spanning climate-tech, advanced engineering and applied science. The firm manages around $555 million in assets and focuses on investments across India, emerging Asia and Africa.

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