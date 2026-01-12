Neo Wealth ropes in former UBS exec as vice-chairman
Neo Wealth ropes in former UBS exec as vice-chairman

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 12 Jan 2026
Credit: Thinkstock

Neo Wealth and Asset Management has appointed former UBS Wealth Management executive Puneet Matta as its co-founder and vice chairman, the company announced in a Linkedin post.

Matta comes with over 35 years of experience across wealth management, corporate and investment banking in India and Asia. In his most recent role, He has served as the chief executive officer of UBS Wealth Management in India, where he also headed the NRI business across Asia. Prior to that, he was responsible for setting up the Credit Suisse franchise in India in 2008.

Founded in 2021, the Mumbai-headquartered Neo group offers investment solutions, wealth and asset management, multi-family office, alternative investments, risk management, wealth advisory, and financial services. Neo is backed by MUFG Bank, Euclidean Capital, and Peak XV.

Neo Asset Management, which is the firm’s asset management arm, has been expanding its infrastructure play in recent times.  Specifically, the company is focussed on expanding its operations beyond road sector investments to renewable assets.

Neo Asset brought in Neeraj Sanghi, the former chief executive of Highway Concessions One, to help build its infrastructure platforms. Highway Concessions One is backed by global private equity giant KKR & Co.

Last year, Neo Asset concluded the fundraise for its maiden infrastructure fund, and secured around Rs 2,300 crore in commitments at the final close. Initially, the firm had targeted Rs 2,000 crore for the fund. 

