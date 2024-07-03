Neo Asset hires former head of KKR-owned firm to expand infra play
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Neo Asset hires former head of KKR-owned firm to expand infra play

Neo Asset hires former head of KKR-owned firm to expand infra play

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 03 Jul 2024
Premium
Neo Asset hires former head of KKR-owned firm to expand infra play
Neeraj Sanghi, managing director, Neo Asset

Mumbai-based Neo Asset Management, the asset management arm of Neo Asset & Wealth Management, has onboarded an executive who earlier held a key managerial position at a KKR & Co-backed infrastructure company, VCCircle has learnt.   The asset manager, which operates in the private credit and infrastructure space and manages assets valued ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Venture debt firm ValuAble hires former Ascent executive in its team

People

Venture debt firm ValuAble hires former Ascent executive in its team

Khaitan & Co ropes in former IndusLaw partners; CAM's former partner rejoins firm

People

Khaitan & Co ropes in former IndusLaw partners; CAM's former partner rejoins firm

Premium
Neo Asset hires former head of KKR-owned firm to expand infra play

People

Neo Asset hires former head of KKR-owned firm to expand infra play

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Dentons Link rope in new partners

People

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Dentons Link rope in new partners

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Trilegal appoint new partners

People

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Trilegal appoint new partners

JSA ropes in former IndusLaw partner, three others

People

JSA ropes in former IndusLaw partner, three others

Advertisement