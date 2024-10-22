Kedaara Capital ropes in managing director from healthcare-focused PE firm
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Kedaara Capital ropes in managing director from healthcare-focused PE firm

Kedaara Capital ropes in managing director from healthcare-focused PE firm

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 22 Oct 2024
Premium
Kedaara Capital ropes in managing director from healthcare-focused PE firm

Private equity firm Kedaara Capital, an investor in companies such as ASG Eye Hospital and IVF chain Oasis Fertility, has strengthened its team with the appointment of a managing director to lead investments in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, VCCircle has gathered. Kedaara, which raised India’s largest sector-agnostic PE fund earlier ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Kedaara Capital ropes in managing director from healthcare-focused PE firm

People

Kedaara Capital ropes in managing director from healthcare-focused PE firm

Elevation Capital promotes two executives to partners

Finance

Elevation Capital promotes two executives to partners

Premium
o3 Capital's healthcare head quits, to join global advisory major

People

o3 Capital's healthcare head quits, to join global advisory major

Premium
Former Venture Garage, Cuemath execs float climate-focused VC fund

People

Former Venture Garage, Cuemath execs float climate-focused VC fund

Premium
TVS Capital Funds elevates two executives to principal, VP positions

People

TVS Capital Funds elevates two executives to principal, VP positions

Goldman Sachs' Saudi Arabia CEO leaving firm

Finance

Goldman Sachs' Saudi Arabia CEO leaving firm

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW