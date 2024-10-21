o3 Capital’s healthcare head quits, to join global advisory major
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • o3 Capital’s healthcare head quits, to join global advisory major

o3 Capital’s healthcare head quits, to join global advisory major

Premium
o3 Capital’s healthcare head quits, to join global advisory major
Mohit Khullar

Mohit Khullar has stepped down as head of healthcare practice at homegrown investment bank o3 Capital and will soon join a global financial advisory firm to spearhead its Indian operations, VCCircle has learnt.  Khullar, who had joined the mid-market focused o3 Capital in August 2017, is credited to have contributed significantly ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
o3 Capital's healthcare head quits, to join global advisory major

People

o3 Capital's healthcare head quits, to join global advisory major

Premium
Former Venture Garage, Cuemath execs float climate-focused VC fund

People

Former Venture Garage, Cuemath execs float climate-focused VC fund

Premium
TVS Capital Funds elevates two executives to principal, VP positions

People

TVS Capital Funds elevates two executives to principal, VP positions

Goldman Sachs' Saudi Arabia CEO leaving firm

Finance

Goldman Sachs' Saudi Arabia CEO leaving firm

Capital A promotes senior exec to partner

People

Capital A promotes senior exec to partner

Multiples PE enters private credit, ropes in former Deutsche Bank exec

People

Multiples PE enters private credit, ropes in former Deutsche Bank exec

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW