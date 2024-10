Former Venture Garage, Cuemath execs float climate-focused VC fund

Premium (L) Pawan Raj Kumar and (R) Aakash Kushwaha, co-founders, ZeCa Ventures

A former partner of investment platform Venture Garage has teamed up with an ex-vice president at Alpha Wave Global-backed Cuemath to float a new venture capital fund that will invest in companies with the aim of reducing carbon footprint. The new venture capital firm, which is headquartered in Bengaluru and is ......