Neo Asset wraps up maiden infra fundraising, exceeds target

Premium Neo Asset Management co-founder and CEO Hemant Daga (left) and Abishek Goel, MD and head, infrastructure and real assets

Neo Asset Management, the wealth and asset management arm of Neo Group, which is backed by Peak XV Partners and MUFG Bank, has concluded fundraising for its maiden infrastructure fund, surpassing its original target by around 15%, a top executive told VCCircle. Further, Neo Asset has completed its first infrastructure acquisition ......