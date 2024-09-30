JSA appoints Anuj Pethia to bolster capital markets vertical
JSA appoints Anuj Pethia to bolster capital markets vertical

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 30 Sep 2024
Credit: 123RF.com

JSA Advocates & Solicitors has onboarded Anuj Pethia as a partner to enhance the firm’s capital markets practice.

Pethia comes with over 16 years of experience across a range of domestic and international capital markets transactions.

He has advised companies, investment banks, promoters and investors across sectors on various public offerings. Some of the IPOs he has advised on include Ola Electric Mobility, RR Kabel, Rainbow Children Hospital and SBI Cards.

He has also acted on various qualified institutions placements, further public offerings, rights issues and preferential issues by listed entities like Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Hindalco, Tata Motors, PVR, Zydus Wellness, Route Mobile and PDS.

He has also been involved in cross-border listings and advised on various global depository receipt (GDR) programmes including that of Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Tata Power, and Grasim. He has acted for multiple brokers and sellers on numerous bulk and block trades and offers for sale on stock exchanges.

Pethia's practice extends to debt capital markets, having advised on various issuances of sustainability-linked bonds, high-yield bonds, FCCBs, MTNs and NCD issuances.

His previous stints include those with Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. in their Mumbai and Delhi offices.

"Anuj's expertise and knowledge in capital markets combined with his deep transactional experience, will bolster our capital markets practice,” said Amit Kapur and Vivek Chandy, joint managing partners, JSA Advocates & Solicitors.

Founded in 1991, JSA and is a full-service national law firm with over 600 professionals spread across its seven offices in the country – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Earlier this month, JSA onboarded M Arun Kumar with his team of seven attorneys from IndusLaw at the Gurugram office, while Deepak Chowdhury also followed suit with a team of six at JSA's Hyderabad office, also from IndusLaw.

The firm also saw the return of Divyanshu Pandey in June after four years away, to strengthen the firm’s banking and finance practice.

