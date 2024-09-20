IndusLaw's M Arun Kumar, Chowdhury switch to JSA with their teams
By Siddhant Mishra

  • 20 Sep 2024
Credit: 123RF.com

JSA Advocates and Solicitors has roped in two partners from IndusLaw, along with their team of several lawyers, to help strengthen its infrastructure  practice at Gurugram and Hyderabad.  

M. Arun Kumar will take charge of JSA’s Gurugram office with a team of seven attorneys and Deepak Chowdhury will join the law firm’s Hyderabad office with a team of six lawyers. Both have over 18 years of experience.  

Kumar’s experience spans real estate, acquisitions, divestments, and joint ventures. He advises clients in sectors such as airports, ports, highways, urban infrastructure, renewable energy, and real estate development.  He specialises in pre-bid advisory, tender documentation, and project contracts, including EPC and O&M agreements for public-private partnership (PPP) projects. In renewable energy, he supports independent power producers with wind, solar, and biomass projects.  

Chowdhury has experience in advising on contractual and regulatory issues for infrastructure projects. He has expertise in PPP projects across sectors, including ports, airports, mass transit, highways, and waste management. He also provides guidance on contract management, risk assessment, regulatory matters, and transaction structuring.  

There has been a lot of movement in law firm appointments in recent times. In July this year, JSA onboarded Nisha Kaur Uberoi from Trilegal to chair the firm’s competition practice, along with a team of 25 professionals. Uberoi had earlier served in AZB & Partners and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. 

A month earlier JSA also saw Divyanshu Pandey return to the firm after four years to helm banking and finance team. Pandey joined from S&R Associates.  

Founded in 1991, JSA is a full-service national law firm with over 600 professionals. It has a presence in seven cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. 

Articles

