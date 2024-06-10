JSA brings back former executive to bolster banking & finance team

Divyanshu Pandey, partner, JSA

J Sagar Associates has appointed Divyanshu Pandey, who was associated with S&R Associates as a partner, thus bringing Pandey back into the firm after nearly four years.

Pandey, an alumnus of the Delhi and Oxford Universities, will be working with the firm’s banking and finance team.

With more than two decades of experience, Pandey has worked in the banking & finance and corporate commercial space, advising domestic and international clients in transactions including syndicated lending (secured & unsecured), domestic & external commercial borrowings, project financing, acquisition financing and debt restructuring.

He has also worked in the areas of exchange control laws, security creation and general corporate commercial laws.

Prior to rejoining JSA, Pandey worked with S&R Partners as a partner for almost four years.

He has previously worked with JSA for nearly twelve years. His other stints are with international law firms namely Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, London and Slaughter and May, London.

JSA has seen an increase in partner movement since the last week. Earlier, Iqbal Khan and Ambarish, who were part of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas’ (SAM) private equity, and mergers and acquisition practice joined JSA and in the process brought their team of 19-20 PE and M&A lawyers, including Tanavi Mohanty, Devika Menon and Ashid Basheer, to the firm.

JSA, which was one of the top law firms in India for private equity and venture capital dealmaking in 2023 in a VCCircle analysis, was founded in 1991 and has its presence across seven offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

