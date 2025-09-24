Gullak, Oolka, Amwoodo, others net funding

Gullak's founders (L to R) Manthan Shah, Naimisha Rai, Dilip Jain

Gold purchase app Gullak, credit management platform Oolka, sustainable materials startup Amwoodo, handcrafted products startup P-TAL, and battery management platform Xbattery have secured funding in various early-stage rounds from venture capital firms and angel investors.

Gullak has raised $7.5 million (around Rs 66 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Chiratae Ventures, with participation from White Venture Capital, Samved Ventures, and existing backers Y Combinator, GMO and Rebel Fund.

The startup said the fresh capital will be used mainly to strengthen its brand presence and marketing, expand reach across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and deepen partnerships with major Indian jewellers.

Founded in 2022 by Manthan Shah, Naimisha Rao and Dilip Jain, Gullak operates an app which lets users purchase gold. It claims more than 1,000 kilograms of gold has been purchased on the platform. Through the app, users can set up gold SIP’s from as little as Rs 100 per day, or make one-time purchases. Savings can be redeemed flexibly, whether as jewellery from 5,000 jewellery stores, doorstep delivery of coins, or direct cash transfers.

Oolka

Oolka, an agentic AI-based credit management platform, has secured $7 million (around Rs 62 crore) in seed round is led by Z47 and Lightspeed, with participation from 8i Ventures.

The funding will be used to scale Oolka’s engineering, data science, and product teams, while accelerating the rollout of advanced AI features, according to a statement.

The startup, founded in 2024 by Utkrishta Kumar, operates a credit management platform which helps individuals improve their financial and credit health. It claims to have processed over Rs 100 crore in credit repayments and has close to 2 million users.

Amwoodo

Amwoodo, a startup offering alternative products to plastic using bamboo, has raised $4 million (around Rs 35 crore) in pre-Series A funding led by Rainmatter, with participation from Adventz Group, Thinkuvate, and Caspian.

With this new funding, the company said it will scale production capacity, enter the direct-to-consumer (D2C) market through its own marketplace, and launch other plastic-alternative brands under the "House of Amwoodo", besides strengthening community engagement and expanding livelihood opportunities in bamboo-growing regions.



Founded in 2019 by Agni Mitra, Amwoodo has built strong business-to-business (B2B) partnerships with companies such as Himalaya Wellness Company, Bombay Shaving Company, and ITC Hotels, while also expanding into the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space through its marketplace Ecoconsious. The company offers a range of products—from premium personal care and oral care to hotel amenities, office stationery, and corporate gifts.

Kitchenware brand P-TAL, short for Punjab Thathera Art Legacy, has raised $3 million (around Rs 27 crore) in its Series A round to bolster its presence in India and accelerate growth across global markets.

The round was led by VC Grid, along with family offices, Ekamya Ventures, the Salarpuria Group, LNB Group, Nithin Kamath-backed Rainmatter and others.

P-TAL, by Aditya Agrawal, Kirti Goel, and Gaurav Garg, sells Indian handcrafted copper, brass, and bronze products and exports them to the US, UK, Europe, and the Middle East. The four regions account for more than 55% of its total business. Over the next three to five years, its international business is projected to contribute over 75% of overall revenue. The capital raised will be directed towards product innovation, technology-led supply chain efficiencies, and empowering artisan communities in India, the startup said in a statement.

Xbattery has raised $2.3 million (Rs 20 crore) in its seed funding led by Bipin Patel Family Office with participation from Jhaveri Credits.

The Hyderabad-based deep-tech startup, developing battery management systems (BMS), said the funding will support R&D, hardware sourcing, talent hiring, and scaling prototypes for early orders and commercialization.

Founded by Satish Reddy, Sonu Mishra, and Varshith Rao, Xbattery offers BMS technology solutions developed in India that enhances safety, efficiency, and longevity for EVs and stationary storage.

Drone-maker VyomIC has raised Rs 14 crore (about $1.6 million) in a pre-seed round led by Speciale Invest, with participation from BYT Capital and DeVC.

The startup said the funds will be used to advance the development of VyomIC’s positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) payload, support its spaceborne demonstration mission, and scale team hiring and business development efforts.

With VyomIC, Lokesh Kabdal, Vibhor Jain and Anurag Patil, is building a constellation of private global satellite for secure, high-precision PNT services. Its aims to provide centimeter-level positioning and nanosecond-level timing—critical for applications in defence, finance, telecom, and autonomous systems.

Navo, digital wholesale platform for fashion retailers, has raised Rs 8 crore (around $900,000) in seed funding led by IndiaQuotient, with participation from Antler.



The startup, Suparn Goel and Anshul Singhal, uses an AI model to analyze over 10,000 YouTube videos and 5 lakh product images each month to identify trends before they become mainstream. The platform adds 5,000-plus curated designs each month. Navo has acquired more than 50,000 retailers to date, who browse for the latest wholesale designs on the Navo app and place orders. It also has introduced interactive video shopping and a calling agent-assisted buying process.

