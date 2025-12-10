Elecbits, Earthful, SuperBryn, others pocket early-stage cheques

Credit: 123RF.com

A B2B platform for electronics Elecbits, plant-based nutritional supplements direct-to-consumer brand Earthful, voice AI startup SuperBryn, workspace platform ClayWorks and genAI coding startup Emergent have raised early-stage funding.

Elecbits, a B2B platform that provides end-to-end electronics product development and manufacturing solutions, has raised $5.5 million (around Rs 49.4 crore) in its Series A funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from SE Ventures and Riverwalk Holdings.

The company said the capital will help accelerate its goal of building the digital and physical infrastructure needed to strengthen India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

The startup runs Elecbits XOR, an engineering and manufacturing platform that brings design, prototyping, production and quality control under one system.

According to Elecbits, by digitising the fragmented hardware supply chain and integrating the full product lifecycle, it has become a partner to more than 200 companies across digital payments, IT hardware, power electronics, automotive and consumer electronics.

“Electronics powers every modern innovation, yet building hardware has always been painfully slow. At Elecbits, we are engineering the operating system for India’s electronics future,” said Elecbits co-founder Nikhil Rawat.

Plant-based nutrition supplements direct-to-consumer brand Earthful has raised Rs 26 crore (around $2.9 million) in a pre-Series A round led by Fireside Ventures and V3 Ventures, with participation from Atrium Angels.

The company said the capital will support product development, omnichannel expansion and team growth across Hyderabad and Mumbai as it scales up its presence in the plant-based nutrition market.

Founded by sisters and IIT alumni Veda and Sudha Gogineni, Earthful creates clean-label supplements with a focus on women’s health. The brand launched a multivitamin for menopausal women and has expanded into plant protein with minimal ingredients. It claims to have built a base of more than two lakh customers over the past two years.

The new funding will help the company widen its portfolio for women’s wellness. “With this investment, we want to expand our portfolio and grow deeper into Bharat," Veda Gogineni said.

Voice AI startup SuperBryn has raised $1.2 million (around Rs 10.8 crore) in its pre-seed funding round led by Kalaari Capital’s CXXO initiative, with participation from a set of angel investors, including EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pitti and actor Nivin Pauly.

The Bengaluru-based startup has built Evals, Observability and Self Learning layer, which it says helps enterprises deploy dependable voice AI at scale.

The funding will support engineering hires, product development and deeper pilots with early enterprise customers in sectors where voice automation is becoming central.

SuperBryn co-founder Nikkitha Shanker said, “Voice agents fail silently. An enterprise might have a million conversations a month, but they have no idea which ones went wrong or why. We’re building the layer that surfaces [brings to light] what is breaking and automatically makes the agent better.”

ClayWorks

Bengaluru-based workspace platform ClayWorks has raised an undisclosed amount in a funding round from NuVentures, an early-stage VC firm that invests in tech-enabled companies with a focus on startups in the US and India.

ClayWorks said the fresh capital will strengthen its focus on sustainable enterprise-grade managed offices and support its next phase of expansion. The company claims that it operates more than 16 centres with more than 13,000 seats and over one million square feet under management.

According to ClayWorks, demand is rising as companies shift to hybrid work and seek offices that meet stricter sustainability norms. “Enterprises want spaces that help them work better, scale faster and meet evolving ESG expectations. We have built a profitable model that serves the needs of GCCs and large teams,” said ClayWorks co-founder Visveswaran Kartik.

GenAI coding startup Emergent has secured a strategic investment from Google’s AI Futures Fund as it scales its agentic platform that allows anyone to build software without coding skills.

The company said the partnership gives it access to Google’s AI models and expert support, which will help accelerate hiring, product development and global expansion.

Mukund Jha, co-founder and CEO of Emergent, said, “With Emergent, we’re giving small business owners, creators, and entrepreneurs the tools to bring their vision to life, no matter the complexity.”

Emergent claims that the platform has grown to more than 2.5 million users worldwide in under five months and has already crossed a $25 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). It said its agentic vibe coding approach removes traditional barriers for small business owners and creators by allowing them to build full-stack, production-ready apps without developers or capital.



