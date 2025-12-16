Grapevine: ICICI Venture, OIA, KIA, Snabbit, Kuku FM, Wingreens in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

On-demand home services startup Snabbit and Investcorp-backed Wingreens Farms are in talks to raise fresh funding, while Kuku FM operator Mebigo Labs has roped in bankers for an initial public offer (IPO). In mergers and acquisitions, Tata Power is looking to bag majority stake in thermal-power producer Resurgent Power. Snabbit On-demand home services startup Snabbit ......