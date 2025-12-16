Grapevine: ICICI Venture, OIA, KIA, Snabbit, Kuku FM, Wingreens in news

Premium
On-demand home services startup Snabbit and Investcorp-backed Wingreens Farms are in talks to raise fresh funding, while Kuku FM operator Mebigo Labs has roped in bankers for an initial public offer (IPO). In mergers and acquisitions, Tata Power is looking to bag majority stake in thermal-power producer Resurgent Power. Snabbit On-demand home services startup Snabbit ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.