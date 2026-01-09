​Grapevine: CVC Capital, Razorpay, upGrad, Unacademy in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • ​Grapevine: CVC Capital, Razorpay, upGrad, Unacademy in news

​Grapevine: CVC Capital, Razorpay, upGrad, Unacademy in news

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 09 Jan 2026
Premium
​Grapevine: CVC Capital, Razorpay, upGrad, Unacademy in news
Credit: Pixabay

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is in advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in Hyderabad-based ValueLabs while fintech startup Razorpay has started IPO preparations, according to media reports. Meanwhile, edtech firms Unacademy and upGrad have scrapped their merger talks over valuation differences, another report said. CVC-ValueLabs CVC Capital is close ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

India defends antitrust penalty law in Apple fight

General

India defends antitrust penalty law in Apple fight

India plans to scrap curbs on Chinese firms bidding for government contracts

General

India plans to scrap curbs on Chinese firms bidding for government contracts

Premium
Grapevine: NIIF, KKR, Sembcorp, Peak XV, Indian Gas Exchange in news

General

Grapevine: NIIF, KKR, Sembcorp, Peak XV, Indian Gas Exchange in news

Antinorm, Arrowhead, Flent, RoadGrid, Be Clinical snag early-stage funds

General

Antinorm, Arrowhead, Flent, RoadGrid, Be Clinical snag early-stage funds

Premium
Grapevine: Kedaara Capital, Lighthouse, TPG, CalPERS, others in news

General

Grapevine: Kedaara Capital, Lighthouse, TPG, CalPERS, others in news

Premium
Compensation at top PE funds in India catching up with global levels: PageGroup's Lodha

General

Compensation at top PE funds in India catching up with global levels: PageGroup's Lodha

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW