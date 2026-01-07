Antinorm, Arrowhead, Flent, RoadGrid, Be Clinical snag early-stage funds

Devyani Gupta and Vengadanathan Srinivasan, founders of Arrowhead

Two personal care brands, an EV charging infrastructure startup, a renting platform and a AI-based sales-agent provider have raised between $670,000 and $3.3 million each in separate rounds.

Beauty brand Antinorm has secured Rs 28 crore ($3.1 million) in a seed round led by Fireside Ventures.

Existing investors V3 Ventures and Rukam Capital doubled down on their investment.

The brand will use the funds for accelerating its product pipeline, strengthen R&D and operational capabilities, invest in key talent and scale up its omnichannel presence. Antinorm plans to launch up to seven category-creating products this year.

The startup, founded by Aparna Saxena, offers personal care products for Indian women.

Arrowhead, a voice AI platform building sales agents for the financial services sector, has secured $3 million (around Rs 270 crore) in a seed funding round led by early-stage VC firm Stellaris Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from individual investors such as Cred’s Kunal Shah and M2P’s Fintech Madhusudanan R.

The startup will use the funds to strengthen its core AI models, expand its technology and go-to-market teams, and drive higher conversion outcomes for financial services sales.

Bengaluru-based Arrowhead was founded by Devyani Gupta, a Wharton alumni and former BCG consultant, and Vengadanathan Srinivasan, a software engineer, in 2022.

Proptech startup for renting Flent has secured Rs 21 crore (around $2.3 million) in a mix of equity and debt in its pre-series A round.

The equity round was led by Incubate Fund Asia, with participation from WEH Ventures, Twin & Bull Family Office, Stride Ventures, 91Ventures, Untitled VC and a group of individual investors including Rajesh Yabaji, co-founder and CEO of Blackbuck.

The company will use this capital to scale up its team and expand its footprint beyond Bengaluru, and launch operations in markets such as Mumbai and Gurgaon.

Flent, founded in 2023, is an on-demand renting platform that provides fully furnished homes with zero brokerage. It was started by Mayank Lalwani, Rishabh Agnihotri and Shail Daswani, and has a current portfolio of 350 rooms across 140 premium homes in Bengaluru.

RoadGrid, a startup building electric vehicle charging infrastructure, has secured Rs 12 crore ($1.3 million) in its pre-series A round of funding led by multi-stage venture capital firm Venture Catalysts.

The round also saw participation from a group of strategic and angel investors, including Kamal Puri of Skyline Group, IPV, FAAD Network, LetsVenture, Pace Group’s Vrinda Goyal, Haresh Patel of Arthanomics, and Maneesh Shrivastav of Alpha Value.

RoadGrid, founded in 2020, manufactures and sells EV chargers to original equipment manufacturers. It is also establishing and operating charging stations with active deployments in Indore Noida and IOCL. Its business model combines Charging as a Service with direct OEM sales.

Be Clinical, a skincare brand focused on clinically effective solutions for ageing skin, has pocketed Rs 6 crore ($670,000) in a seed funding round led by V3 Ventures.

Titan Capital, founded by Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, has also increased their investment through this round.

The company was launched by Hemangi Dhir in May 2025. The brand offers clinically-tried solutions for ageing skin, developed specifically for Indian skin and conditions. The brand claims to have served over 25,000 customers as of December 2025.

