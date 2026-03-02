Quick-commerce enabler Inamo, EV-maker Bounce raise capital
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Quick-commerce enabler Inamo, EV-maker Bounce raise capital

Quick-commerce enabler Inamo, EV-maker Bounce raise capital

By Malvika Maloo

  • 02 Mar 2026
  • Listen to Story
Quick-commerce enabler Inamo, EV-maker Bounce raise capital
(L to R) Sumit Anand and Rupesh Thakare, founders of Inamo

Inamo, a full-stack quick commerce enablement platform, has raised $8 million (around Rs 73.2 crore) in a Series A round led by Prime Venture Partners. The round involves $6 million in equity and $2 million in venture debt. 

Its current investors Shastra VC, Antler India and Gemba Capital also participated in the round. 

The startup will use the fresh capital to expand its dark store network, accelerate brand onboarding and support its foray into new categories as it enters its next phase of growth. 

Advertisement

Inamo, founded in 2024, works with some brands and quick commerce platforms, providing a modular full-stack solution that solves fulfillment constraints such as inventory duplication, fragmented demand and operational complexity. 

Electric-scooter maker Bounce, which primarily caters to gig workers, has closed $5 million (around Rs 46 crore) from its existing investors in an internal round, its founder Vivekananda Hallekere said in a post on X. 

Advertisement

While Hallekere didn’t disclose the names of the investors, Bounce has previously raised capital from Accel, B Capital, Peak XV, Chiratae, Falcon Edge, Omidyar Network and Qualcomm Ventures among others. 

“25x growth in under a year. Turns out owning a full stack--manufacturing to running your own fleet–is a pretty good combo,” said in the post. 

Advertisement
InamoPrime Venture PartnersShastra VCAntler IndiaGemba CapitalBounceVivekananda Hallekere

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sebi pushes other regulators for tighter insider trading rules

General

Sebi pushes other regulators for tighter insider trading rules

Premium
Deals Digest: PE-VC volume improves but aggregate value slumps

General

Deals Digest: PE-VC volume improves but aggregate value slumps

Premium
Need caution while allocating to sectoral funds: VCCircle LP Summit panel

General

Need caution while allocating to sectoral funds: VCCircle LP Summit panel

Premium
Private credit market growing on varied opportunities, bankruptcy code: VCCircle LP Summit panel

General

Private credit market growing on varied opportunities, bankruptcy code: VCCircle LP Summit panel

Premium
Grapevine: Siguler Guff, Bagmane REIT, BRND.ME, Practo in news

General

Grapevine: Siguler Guff, Bagmane REIT, BRND.ME, Practo in news

Premium
Grapevine: Wondrlab, Madison World, Sify Infinit Spaces, Newtrace in news

General

Grapevine: Wondrlab, Madison World, Sify Infinit Spaces, Newtrace in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW