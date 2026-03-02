Quick-commerce enabler Inamo, EV-maker Bounce raise capital

(L to R) Sumit Anand and Rupesh Thakare, founders of Inamo

Inamo, a full-stack quick commerce enablement platform, has raised $8 million (around Rs 73.2 crore) in a Series A round led by Prime Venture Partners. The round involves $6 million in equity and $2 million in venture debt.

Its current investors Shastra VC, Antler India and Gemba Capital also participated in the round.

The startup will use the fresh capital to expand its dark store network, accelerate brand onboarding and support its foray into new categories as it enters its next phase of growth.

Advertisement

Inamo, founded in 2024, works with some brands and quick commerce platforms, providing a modular full-stack solution that solves fulfillment constraints such as inventory duplication, fragmented demand and operational complexity.

Electric-scooter maker Bounce, which primarily caters to gig workers, has closed $5 million (around Rs 46 crore) from its existing investors in an internal round, its founder Vivekananda Hallekere said in a post on X.

Advertisement

While Hallekere didn’t disclose the names of the investors, Bounce has previously raised capital from Accel, B Capital, Peak XV, Chiratae, Falcon Edge, Omidyar Network and Qualcomm Ventures among others.

“25x growth in under a year. Turns out owning a full stack--manufacturing to running your own fleet–is a pretty good combo,” said in the post.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments