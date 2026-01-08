Grapevine: NIIF, KKR, Sembcorp, Peak XV, Indian Gas Exchange in news

Premium
National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), India's quasi-sovereign wealth fund, as well as US-based private equity firm KKR and Singapore’s Sembcorp are competing to acquire renewable energy firm Sprng Energy from Shell Plc, a media report said. The transaction could potentially be one of the largest renewable energy M&A deals in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.