Grapevine: KKR, Mizuho, Reliance Consumer, Acko, Dhan, others in news
By Nitesh Kumar

  • 15 Dec 2025
Mizuho Financial Group is set to acquire Avendus Capital, while Reliance Consumer Products is in advanced talks to pick up a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods.  Meanwhile, General Atlantic and Multiples-backed digital insurer Acko has started groundwork for an initial public offer (IPO) and fintech platform Dhan has given early-stage ......

