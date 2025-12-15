Grapevine: KKR, Mizuho, Reliance Consumer, Acko, Dhan, others in news

Premium

Mizuho Financial Group is set to acquire Avendus Capital, while Reliance Consumer Products is in advanced talks to pick up a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods. Meanwhile, General Atlantic and Multiples-backed digital insurer Acko has started groundwork for an initial public offer (IPO) and fintech platform Dhan has given early-stage ......