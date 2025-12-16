Moxie Beauty, Aurassure, EDT, others snag early-stage funds

Akanksha Priyadarshini, Co-founder & CEO, Aurassure

Consumer brands Moxie Beauty, EDT and Swizzle; climate-adaptability focussed Aurassure and deeptech startup Quintrans bag early-stage funds in separate rounds.

Haircare brand Moxie Beauty has secured $15 million (around Rs 136 crore) in its Series A round led by venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Fireside Ventures and angels such as Navin Parwal, Sangeet Agarwal and Arjun Purkayastha, and existing angels including Shantanu Deshpande, Suhasini Sampath and Rohit Kapoor.

The funds will be used for product innovation and research, hiring talent, and expanding distribution channels, the company said.

Moxie Beauty was launched in November 2023 by Nikita Khanna and Anmol Ahlawat. It specialises in hair care products for Indian hair textures. It offers a total of 19 products including shampoos, conditioners, and new-age formats such as the On The Fly Hair Finishing Stick, the Headliner Hair Wax Stick and others.

Moxie raised Rs 17.3 crore ($2.1 million) in its previous round , led by Fireside Ventures in July 2024.

Climate tech startup Aurassure has raised Rs 25 crore ($2.75 million) in Pre-Series A funding round led by Rainmatter by Zerodha and Unicorn India Ventures. The round also saw participation from Maithan Alloys Limited, which exports value-added alloys for the steel industry.

The company plans to use the capital for global expansion, particularly for a deeper presence across the Global South with a focus on Latin America, South Asia, and Africa.

This will involve strengthening its Brazilian subsidiary, building regional teams, and scaling city-level deployments along with product development that will advance Aurassure’s Climate Intelligence Analytics Platform, expanding AI-driven predictive models, enhancing cloud analytics, and developing next-generation hyperlocal sensing systems.

Aurassure, founded in 2022 by serial entrepreneur Akanksha Priyadarshini, offers a vertically integrated climate intelligence stack that transforms raw environmental signals into early warnings, risk indices, and operational insights.

Everyday Design and Technology (EDT)

Consumer-appliances brand EDT has pocketed $1.4 million (around Rs 13 crore) in a pre-seed round led by consumer-focused domestic venture capital firm Sauce VC.

The round also saw participation from consumer collective, founders and strategic operators including Mithun Sacheti of Caratlane, Amit Khatri of Noise, Varun Khaitan of Urban Company, and industry veterans such as Sameer Khetarpal of Jubilant, Shuchi Kothari of DSP Family Office, Tej Kapoor (ICICI Ventures) among others.

EDT for Everyday Design and Technology, set up in 2025 by Naiyya Saggi and Vyasateja Rao, was also awarded a Spark Grant by Peak XV to support the brand’s ambition of integrating human-centric technology into everyday devices.

It has launched LUMA, an air fryer, and plans to launch more products across home, kitchen, and beauty categories.

It plans to use the capital to add to its product line, improve processes and hire in India and globally.

Capital-A, an early-stage venture capital fund for manufacturing and deep tech, has led a $750K (around Rs 6.8 crore) pre-seed round in Quintrans.

The round also saw participation from Sumeet Kabra of RR Global, SanchiConnect, AIC-Pinnacle and other strategic partners, alongside strong ecosystem support from existing partner IIMA Ventures

Quintrans is a deep tech engineering startup using advanced electromagnetic and electromechanical linear motion components to enable frictionless movement, high-speed performance and micron-level precision for industrial automation, robotics and equipment manufacturing. It was set up in 2021 by four engineers from MIT Pune, who are Pranay Luniya, Kartik Kulkarni, Aniruddha Atigre, and Prasanna Kadambi.

The company said it will use the capital to establish an in-house manufacturing and advanced testing facility in Pune, accelerate R&D, and build the core engineering and operations team.

Bengaluru-based clean-label beverage startup Swizzle has raised Rs 2 crore ($220,000) in a seed round led by angel investors Sooraj Singh, CEO and founder of Unibots, and Shaili Chopra, founder of SheThePeople and Gytree.

Swizzle will use the fresh money to accelerate expansion across high-velocity channels, strengthen its retail and HoReCa footprint, increase production capacity, and scale its team for the next phase of growth.

The company offers natural, preservative-free ready-to-drink mocktails made with real fruits and herbs. It is available across vending machines, HoReCa outlets, retail stores, and major e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.



Elmentoz

Elmentoz, a deep-tech biotechnology company focused on animal health nutrition and smart feed solutions, has closed its first seed funding round securing $4.5 million (nearly Rs 41 crore) from angel investors in India and Norway.

It will use the funds to build sustainable, next-generation biofeed solutions to reduce India’s heavy import reliance on functional feed additives, reduce biosecurity vulnerabilities—including the rising challenge of antimicrobial resistance—and improve farmers’ profitability.

The company was founded in December 2022 by Dr. Jayashankar Das and Dr. Padmaja Mohanty. It integrates genomics, proteomics, advance automation and cGMP manufacturing to produce alternative protein formulations and functional antimicrobial peptides (AMPs).

It will use the capital to grow its research, manufacturing, and commercial teams to support rapid expansion.

Right4Paws

Right4Paws, a pet nutrition brand, has closed its Series A round, pocketing Rs 1.4 crore ($150,000) in capital from a group of undisclosed high net-worth individuals.

Coimbatore-based Pet Prakalp India Pvt Ltd plans to use the funds to improve manufacturing facilities among other things.