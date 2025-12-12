Grapevine: Fairfax, Kotak in final lap for IDBI Bank stake sale; Spinny to raise fresh funds
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Fairfax, Kotak in final lap for IDBI Bank stake sale; Spinny to raise fresh funds

Grapevine: Fairfax, Kotak in final lap for IDBI Bank stake sale; Spinny to raise fresh funds

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 12 Dec 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Fairfax, Kotak in final lap for IDBI Bank stake sale; Spinny to raise fresh funds
Credit: 123RF.com

Toronto-based Fairfax Financial and Kotak Mahindra Bank have emerged as frontrunners to acquire a controlling stake in IDBI Bank from the government and LIC, ahead of the December-end deadline for financial bids, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the matter. Fairfax, led by Indian-origin billionaire Prem Watsa, is likely ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Soleos, Toffee Coffee Roasters pocket early-stage cheques, Mamaearth enters new segment

General

Soleos, Toffee Coffee Roasters pocket early-stage cheques, Mamaearth enters new segment

Premium
Grapevine: KKR, Avendus, Swiggy, Temasek, GIC, Nomura, SoftBank, others in news

General

Grapevine: KKR, Avendus, Swiggy, Temasek, GIC, Nomura, SoftBank, others in news

Premium
Energy, data, AI to drive GCC capital inflow: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit in Dubai

General

Energy, data, AI to drive GCC capital inflow: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit in Dubai

Premium
Private credit norms across Gulf must be streamlined: Amplify's Sharaf Sharaf at VCCircle LP Summit

General

Private credit norms across Gulf must be streamlined: Amplify's Sharaf Sharaf at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium
Only scratched the surface of India-UAE corridor: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit in Dubai

General

Only scratched the surface of India-UAE corridor: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit in Dubai

Elecbits, Earthful, SuperBryn, others pocket early-stage cheques

General

Elecbits, Earthful, SuperBryn, others pocket early-stage cheques

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW