Grapevine: Fairfax, Kotak in final lap for IDBI Bank stake sale; Spinny to raise fresh funds

Premium
Toronto-based Fairfax Financial and Kotak Mahindra Bank have emerged as frontrunners to acquire a controlling stake in IDBI Bank from the government and LIC, ahead of the December-end deadline for financial bids, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the matter. Fairfax, led by Indian-origin billionaire Prem Watsa, is likely ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.