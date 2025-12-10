Energy, data, AI to drive GCC capital inflow: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit in Dubai

Premium
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, particularly the UAE, is offering investors a wider spectrum of opportunities beyond the traditional construction sector, according to panellists at the VCCircle Limited Partners Summit in Dubai. Speaking at the second edition of VCCircle’s flagship summit in Dubai, Rami Harajli, chief investment officer at International ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.