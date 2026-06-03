Propsoch, Zuvees, KNAV raise early-stage funding

Nishta Sharma, CEO, KNAV Advisory Inc

Homebuyer advisory platform Propsoch, cross-border gifting startup Zuvees, and accounting and advisory firm KNAV have secured fresh funding.

Bengaluru-based Homebuyer advisory platform Propsoch has raised $2 million (Rs 19.1 crore) in a seed funding round led by Athera Venture Partners, Sparrow Capital and Vakil Group.

Advertisement

The startup said that it plans to use the fresh capital to strengthen its research and advisory capabilities, expand its team, and expand into new markets.

Founded by Ashish Acharya and Ravi Agrawal, Propsoch operates a buyer-centric real estate advisory platform that evaluates properties across more than 80 parameters, including builder credibility, construction quality, project efficiency and appreciation potential. The company combines data analytics, industry expertise and consumer reviews to provide recommendations to homebuyers.

Prior to this round, Propsoch had raised $600,000 from investors including the family offices of the Godrej Group and Vakil Group, along with former Godrej Properties MD and CEO Mohit Malhotra and former Titan Company MD Bhaskar Bhat. The startup said it has advised more than 1,500 homebuyers in Bengaluru and plans to expand into Mumbai.

Advertisement

Cross-border gifting platform Zuvees has raised Rs 15 crore (around $1.6 million) from IvyCap Ventures as part of its ongoing Series A funding round. The latest investment takes the company's total funding to Rs 30 crore.

Zuvees said it plans to raise a total of Rs 60-80 crore in the Series A round and will use the fresh capital to expand its operational footprint, strengthen its AI-powered personalisation engine, enhance supply-chain infrastructure, and deepen customer engagement.

Advertisement

Founded by Vijaykumar Ghadge and Abhishek Daiya, Zuvees operates a premium gifting platform focussed on cross-border gifting.

Headquartered in Dubai, the company serves customers across more than 50 countries and offers products such as flowers, gifts and personalised experiences.

Launched commercially in the UAE in early 2025, Zuvees said it has achieved an annualised revenue run rate of over $3 million.

Advertisement

The company is building what it calls the "Gifting 3.0" category by combining AI-driven recommendations, curated products and rapid fulfilment services, including features such as video approval before dispatch.

Accounting and advisory firm KNAV has secured a follow-on investment from NKSquared, the US-based investment firm founded by investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath.

Advertisement

The company did not disclose the size of the investment.

KNAV said it will use the capital to pursue international acquisitions, expand into new markets, including Australia, strengthen service capabilities, invest in talent development, and accelerate the deployment of automation and artificial intelligence across its operations.

Headquartered in Atlanta, KNAV provides assurance, tax and advisory services and operates across seven countries. The investment follows NKSquared's initial funding in September 2024.

Since then, KNAV said its global revenue has grown from $26 million in 2023 to $50 million in 2025, while expanding its presence into markets including the Netherlands, the UK and the UAE. The firm serves more than 1,500 enterprises globally and plans to continue its growth strategy through a mix of acquisitions and organic expansion.

Share article on Leave Your Comments