Private credit norms across Gulf must be streamlined: Amplify’s Sharaf Sharaf at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium Amplify Growth's Sharaf Sharaf (left) during a fireside chat at VCCircle LP Summit in Dubai

The streamlining of regulatory norms across Gulf countries will bolster private credit investments in the region, Sharaf Sharaf, Fund Head, Amplify Growth said during a fireside chat at the VCCircle Limited Partners Summit in Dubai. “I think it would be very beneficial to create a blanket [regulatory] regime across the GCC ......