Gulf conglomerates diversifying beyond core business: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit in Dubai

Large business groups in the Gulf are diversifying beyond their core businesses including by building proprietary private equity franchises to deploy capital in sectors where they don’t already operate or by investing in third-party alternative investment funds, panellists said at the VCCircle Limited Partners Summit in Dubai. Speaking at the second ......