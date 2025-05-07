BrowserStack buys Peak XV-backed DevOps startup Requestly
Advertisement
BrowserStack buys Peak XV-backed DevOps startup Requestly

By Roshan Abraham

  • 07 May 2025
Ritesh Arora, CEO and co-founder, BrowserStack

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) unicorn BrowserStack has acquired website testing platform Requestly, roughly eight months after acquiring a software debugging tool, as it looks to broaden its offerings to developers. 

Dublin-headquartered BrowserStack, which was valued at $4 billion in 2021, didn't disclose the terms of the transaction. However, a spokesperson told VCCircle that it committed a total of $30 million to the deal, which includes upfront cash and stock-based payments, and future investment for product development. 

The transaction will help Requestly’s early-stage investors including Y Combinator, Peak XV PartnersSurge, and Titan Capital and 100x Entrepreneur score exits. 

Advertisement

The deal comes after BrowserStack in August acquired Berlin-based advanced bug reporting tool Bird Eats Bug, with a commitment of $20 million to the deal. 

Requestly was founded in 2021 by Sachin Jain and Sagar Soni. It is an open-source Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) interception and mocking tool used by developers in more than 10,000 companies in their app development workflows. It relies on a browser-first approach for faster web development by offering comprehensive tools for HTTP interception, debugging, and mocking, supporting use cases such as cloud-based mocking and local testing. The company works on an open-source model providing flexibility and speed for web development.  

“What drew us to Requestly was its innovative browser-native approach and the passionate developer community behind it,” Ritesh Arora, CEO and co-founder of BrowserStack, said in a statement.  

Advertisement

BrowserStack said Requestly will continue to operate as an “independent, open-source tool” and that the acquisition will strengthen its commitment to developer productivity by supporting Requestly’s growth as a HTTP interception and mocking solution, providing developers with tools that accelerate their workflow. 

BrowserStack was founded in Mumbai in 2011 by Ritesh Arora and Nakul Aggarwal. The company operates a cloud platform which gives developers instant access to test their websites and mobile applications, replacing the need for teams to own and manage an in-house test infrastructure. 

It last raised $200 million in a Series B funding round led by former Kleiner Perkins partner Mary Meeker’s investment firm BOND. Venture capital firm Accel and Insight Partners also took part in the round. The company also secured $50 million in a Series A round in 2018 to expand its team and build a brand presence. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
