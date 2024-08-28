SaaS unicorn BrowerStack buys bug reporting tool Bird Eats Bug
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • SaaS unicorn BrowerStack buys bug reporting tool Bird Eats Bug

SaaS unicorn BrowerStack buys bug reporting tool Bird Eats Bug

By Malvika Maloo

  • 28 Aug 2024
SaaS unicorn BrowerStack buys bug reporting tool Bird Eats Bug
Ritesh Arora, CEO and co-founder, BrowserStack

Software-as-a-service unicorn BrowserStack, last valued at about $4 billion in 2021, has acquired Berlin-based advanced bug reporting tool Bird Eats Bug, it said in a statement on Tuesday.  

As part of the deal, BrowserStack will incorporate European venture capital firm Nauta Capital-backed Bird Eats Bug’s capabilities in its ecosystem and launch a manual testing solution Bug Capture.  

The companies didn’t disclose the deal value but media reports pegged it at $20 million. 

Advertisement

The deal will help the software testing startup to increase its offering to 15 products, which will also include Bug Capture for bug-reporting and eliminating fragmented toolchains in testing.  

“This acquisition marks a significant step towards our goal of providing developer and quality assurance teams with a unified, seamless testing experience,” said Ritesh Arora, chief executive and co-founder of BrowserStack. 

“By integrating Bug Capture’s innovative approach to bug reporting into our platform, we’re not just streamlining workflows; we’re boosting development teams’ productivity so they can focus more on building great products and less on managing the intricacies of the testing process,” he added.  

Advertisement

Bug Capture allows faster debugging of programs with features such as instant replays, screen recording, and comprehensive auto-captured technical logs, such as console and network logs, system details, and steps to reproduce. 

Founded in Mumbai in 2011 by serial entrepreneurs Ritesh Arora and Nakul Aggarwal, BrowserStack offers developers instant access to a cloud platform that allows them to test their websites and mobile applications, replacing the need for teams to own and manage an in-house test infrastructure.  

It last raised $200 million in a Series B funding round led by former Kleiner Perkins partner Mary Meeker’s investment firm BOND. Venture capital firm Accel and Insight Partners also took part in the round. Previously, the company secured $50 million in a Series A round in January 2018 to expand its team and build a brand presence. 

Advertisement
BrowserStackAccelInsight PartnersBond Capital

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Meat e-tailer Zappfresh seen taking valuation cut as it files for IPO

TMT

Meat e-tailer Zappfresh seen taking valuation cut as it files for IPO

Reliance, Disney get CCI nod for $8.5 bn India merger

TMT

Reliance, Disney get CCI nod for $8.5 bn India merger

Education startup Kreedo, Spandan maker Sunfox, three others raise early-stage funds

TMT

Education startup Kreedo, Spandan maker Sunfox, three others raise early-stage funds

SaaS unicorn BrowerStack buys bug reporting tool Bird Eats Bug

TMT

SaaS unicorn BrowerStack buys bug reporting tool Bird Eats Bug

Pro
TPG spins abnormal returns via quick India exit move

TMT

TPG spins abnormal returns via quick India exit move

VerSe acquires digital marketing player Valueleaf in bid to enhance ad efficiency

TMT

VerSe acquires digital marketing player Valueleaf in bid to enhance ad efficiency

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW