Software testing startup BrowserStack raises $200 mn Series B led by BOND

India-born software testing startup BrowserStack has raised $200 million in a Series B funding round led by former Kleiner Perkins partner Mary Meeker’s investment firm BOND. The latest round values the company at $4 billion.

Insight Partners and existing investor Accel participated in the round, the company said in a blog post.

The Dublin headquartered SaaS startup plans to use the fresh capital to hire more talent, make strategic acquisitions and expand its product offerings.

Founded in Mumbai in 2011 by serial entrepreneurs Ritesh Arora and Nakul Aggarwal, BrowserStack claims to have over 50,000-plus customers, including Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter, and more than four million developer signups. The startup offers developers instant access to a cloud platform that allows them to test their websites and mobile applications, replacing the need for teams to own and manage an in-house test infrastructure.

“Companies today need to release software with speed and quality to remain competitive. To do this, companies have to adopt DevOps, test more, and test fast. However, for most companies, testing remains the key bottleneck in the DevOps cycle,” the company said in the blog post.

With the latest funding round, BrowserStack has become the most valued SaaS company from India after Freshworks. It is also the seventh Indian SaaS startup to be valued as a unicorn (startups valued at $1 billion or more) following Freshworks, Druva, Icertis, Postman, Zenoti and Chargebee.

The company secured $50 million in a Series A round in January 2018 to expand its team and build a brand presence. Last year, it acquired San Francisco based Percy to add visual testing capabilities.

“We are going to double-down on solving new developer problems in the space of DevOps testing. Our recent acquisition of Percy, a visual testing platform, was just the start. We will accelerate the rate at which we take new products to market through acquisitions and investment in our Product and Engineering teams. We want to achieve our vision of becoming the testing infrastructure for the internet,’ Arora said.

In the last three years, it has tripled its employee base to 750 plus across seven countries and opened ten new data centers worldwide, it said.

“Our global footprint of 15 data centers allows us to serve every developer from a location as close as possible to them. This reduces latency, which saves developers time, and helps them release fast. We will continue to invest in our platform to ensure every developer has an amazing experience,” Aggarwal said.