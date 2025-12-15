Wingify acquires Blitzllama; Sisir Radar, Rotoris, IPF raise early-stage funding

The Rotoris team

Wingify has acquired product-insights platform Blitzllama, while Sisir Radar, a space and defence-tech startup, Rotoris, an analog watch brand, and IPF, a peer-to-peer marketplace for preloved kids’ products, have raised early-stage funding.

Wingify, a software-as-a-service provider that was bootstrapped until its acquisition by private equity firm Everstone Capital earlier this year, has bought product-insights platform Blitzllama.

The deal value was undisclosed. The acquisition will strengthen Wingify’s experimentation and experience optimization platform VWO by bringing continuous, AI-led user research into its optimization ecosystem.

Blitzllama, founded in 2021, offers an AI-driven user insights platform for fast-growing digital businesses to collect, analyze, and act on customer feedback in real time. It was part of Y Combinator’s Winter 2022 batch and is backed by 2am VC and other SaaS investors. Blitzllama has been used by companies to inform product decisions grounded in direct user feedback.

Sisir Radar, a space and defence-tech startup, has secured $7 million (Rs 63.5 crore) in a Series A funding round led by homegrown venture capital firm 360 ONE Asset from its venture capital fund, with participation from existing investor Shastra VC.

Shastra had led the startup’s $1.5 million seed round in February this year.

The company, founded by Tapan Misra, designs and develops world-class Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payloads and specializes in building high-resolution SAR satellites with extremely high imaging coverage. SAR is an advanced remote-sensing technology that delivers continuous, high-resolution monitoring unaffected by clouds, darkness, smoke, or terrain. Misra, who has over four decades of experience in the space ecosystem, was the brain behind ISRO’s first SAR satellite mission RISAT.

The company is targeting to launch India’s first private L-Band SAR Satellite, which is designed, engineered and built in India.

Rotoris, an analog watch brand, has secured $3 million in a seed round led by Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha, actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, Venture Catalysts, 100 Unicorns and comedian Tanmay Bhat.

The round also saw participation from Varun Alagh of Mamaearth, Gaurav Khatri of Noise, Siddharth Dungarwal of Snitch, Nitin Jain of OfBusiness, Vishesh Khurana of Shiprocket, Chirag Taneja of GoKwik, Akash Gupta of Zypp and Arjun Vaidya of Dr. Vaidya’s.

Rotoris, which claims to have Swiss-level specifications including sapphire crystal, automatic and Q-matic movements, and 316L surgical grade stainless steel, will debut five collections in January 2026. These are Auriqua, Monarch, Astonia, Arvion and Manifesta. It was co-founded by Aakash Anand, who previously scaled Bella Vita Organic, along with serial entrepreneur Prerna Gupta and founding partners Anant Narula and Kunal Kapania.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to deepen its manufacturing and assembly, upgrade engineering processes, strengthen supply chain and launch inventory and build its flagship store in Delhi. It will also invest in talent across product, design and brand to support its global expansion roadmap.

IPF, a peer-to-peer marketplace for preloved kids’ products, has secured Rs 3.2 crore ($375,000) in seed funding led by Titan Capital.

The round also saw participation from Better Capital and angel investors including Ranjit Pratap Singh of Pratilipi, Aashish Jindal and Vivek Gulati of Grip Invest, and Abhishek Bhayana of NearPe Technologies.

The startup plans to use the funds to strengthen its technology and platform scalability, improve logistics and quality-control operations, and accelerate parent acquisition across key cities, it said in a statement. It will also invest in product intelligence, safer verification layers, and operational capabilities.

The startup was founded by IIT Roorkee alumni Priyadershita Singh and Abhas Mittal in 2024. The platform now serves parents across India in both metro and non-metro markets.

