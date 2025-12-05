MENA Digest: Saudi firms Nabt and COGNNA, UAE’s Reno, Egypt’s Rology get funding

Saudi Arabian cybersecurity startup COGNNA led funding activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region this week, securing growth capital to scale its business.

Other early-stage deals involved Saudi foodtech platform Nabt, UAE-based renovation platform Reno and foodtech firm Funch. Egyptian healthtech startup Rology also closed a growth round of an undisclosed amount.

Nabt

Saudi Arabia-based foodtech startup Nabt raised $3.4 million in a seed extension round, led by SHG Group to fuel growth and expansion. The round also saw participation from Merak Capital and select angel investors.

Founded in 2022 by Abdullah Alotaibi, Nabt operates a B2B marketplace that connects farmers directly with businesses. It aims to utilize the funding to accelerate product development and expand its market reach to additional Saudi cities.

The latest round has brought the startup’s total funding to $5 million. It had raised $1.5 million in a seed round last year.

Nabt is part of Sunbolah FoodTech Accelerator, a programme run by Saudi Arabia's ministry of environment, water, and agriculture to foster innovative companies in the agricultural sector.

Reno

UAE-based tech-driven home renovation platform Reno raised $4 million in equity and debt led by Sanabil 500.

The round also saw participation from Hub71, Plus VC, Zero 100 VC, FlyerOne Ventures, Sandstorm VC, AngelSpark, and Swiss Founders Fund.

Founded in 2024 by Marc Michel, Amr Hosny, and Farah Karabeg, Reno is an end-to-end interior design and renovation platform for residential and commercial projects.

It aims to use the fresh capital to launch a new app in early 2026, introducing real-time AI-powered design, instant budget estimates, and an intelligent materials engine. Reno also plans to expand its footprint across the GCC, and scale technology capabilities.

COGNNA, a Saudi AI-led cybersecurity company, raised $9.2 million in a Series A funding round led by Impact46

The round was co-led by BNVT Capital and saw participation from Vision Ventures and Tali Ventures.

Founded in 2022 by Ibrahim Alshamrani, COGNNA offers scalable and cost-effective cybersecurity operations for enterprises and SMEs. Its platform combines advanced AI automation with expert human oversight to help organizations simplify compliance, strengthen resilience, and scale security in line with business growth.

The new funding will facilitate COGNNA’s global expansion, investments in product development, sales growth, operations, hiring, and enhancing AI capabilities.

Rology

Egyptian healthtech Rology closed a growth round of an undisclosed amount to scale the business. The round saw participation from Philips Foundation, Johnson & Johnson Impact Ventures, Sanofi Global Health Unit’s Impact Fund, and MIT Solve Innovation Future.

Founded in 2017 by Amr Abodraiaa, Moaaz Hossam, Mahmoud Eldefrawy, and Bassam Khallaf, Rology offers zero-setup AI-accelerated diagnostic reporting across 12 sub-specialities and eight imaging modalities, delivering results in 30 minutes.

It aims to use the fresh capital to scale its platform, strengthen its market position in Saudi Arabia, and deepen its impact in LMICs through AI-driven radiology access.

Rology had acquired its Saudi Arabian counterpart Arkan United for an undisclosed value in 2023.

Funch

UAE-based foodtech firm Funch raised $500,000 in a pre-seed round led by Angelspark.

The round also saw participation from Mostafa Kandil (Swvl’s founder), Mahesh Murthy, Tushar F, Hamed Mustafa, Rutvik Deepak, and other investors.

Founded in 2025 by Ahmad Joehnny and Ghada Zanaty, Funch offers an AI-native lunch subscription with flat pricing and no delivery fees. The service allows users to set preferences, receive meals daily, and skip, pause, or cancel at any time.

Funch will use the funding to scale its operations across Dubai and fuel further development of its AI systems.

