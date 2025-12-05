Zyngo founder starts second innings after mobility startup enters insolvency

Premium
Prateek Rao, co-founder of electric vehicle-based logistics startup Zyngo, is taking a second shot at entrepreneurship after his maiden venture entered insolvency following a loan default that he says was the result of an investor walking back on its commitment. Gurugram-headquartered Zyngo EV Mobility Pvt Ltd, the company Rao started in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.