A&M India appoints two former Accenture Strategy execs as MD

Professional services and turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) India Wednesday said it has appointed two former Accenture Strategy executives, Jugnu Sakuja and Shubhra Goel, as managing directors. This comes within months of the firm making at least three managing director-level appointments.

These appointments come at a time when the firm has set a goal to achieve 5x growth over the next five years.

An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, Sakuja brings over 18 years of consulting experience. Based in New Delhi, he specialises in driving large-scale business transformation programmes with a focus on margin expansion, growth, and cost optimization. Prior to joining A&M, he spent seven years with Accenture Strategy, where he was responsible for a large-scale cost optimization programme for one of India’s largest passenger vehicle players, and helping a leading two-wheeler player optimize its logistics and packaging operations.

Goel will be based in Mumbai and will be tasked with expanding A&M India’s capabilities in helping the digital transformation of clients in financial services. Holding an MBA in Finance and Strategy from ISB, Hyderabad, Goel has over 20 years of experience in financial services, including over 15 years in consulting.

She specialises in analytics- and technology-led sales improvement, digital strategy formulation, entry strategy, operating model redesign, and programme management of large, complex projects.

Previously, she served as the consulting lead for financial services for India clients at Accenture Strategy, with a focus on insurance, banking, and capital markets sectors.

“Their deep industry knowledge, consulting experience, and proven track record will play a pivotal role in advancing our growth story across key sectors such as financial services, automobile, and infrastructure, among others,” said Himanshu Bajaj, MD and India co-country Leader at A&M.

The firm has made a series of appointments in recent months. In September, it appointed Bharat Garg and Sameer Amte as managing directors business transformation services vertical, and Anjali Chandra as a senior director at the global capability centre in New Delhi.

Prior to that, the firm had appointed former BCG partner Akhilesh Sahu as managing director for its industrial and consumer goods practices, in New Delhi.

A&M is a global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. It was founded in 1983, and has been held privately since. It has over 10,000 people providing services across six continents.

