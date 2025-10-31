VoidZero, SalarySe, Helex, others net early-stage funding

Helex's co-founders Poulami Chaudhuri, Anirudh Nishtala and Rohini Kalvakuntla

Developer tools provider VoidZero, fintech platform SalarySe, biotech startup Helex and several other companies have secured funding in various early-stage rounds from venture capital firms and angel investors.

VoidZero raised $12.5 million in a Series A round led by Accel, with participation from Peak XV Partners, Sunflower Capital, and some angel investors, the company said Thursday.

The startup said the funding will accelerate the commercial release of Vite+, its unified "toolchain", fuel team expansion, and deepen investment in its open-source projects.

Founded by Evan You in 2023, VoidZero is a globally remote company with 17 employees, building software tools for JavaScript developers. Its platform, Vite+, combines development server, production build, testing, linting, formatting, project scaffolding, and monorepo management into a single command-line interface.

SalarySe has raised $11.3 million in Series A funding led by Flourish Ventures along with Susquehanna Asia VC and existing investors Peak XV's Surge and Pravega Ventures.

With the fresh capital, the startup plans to reach more than 1000 companies with over 20 million employees in the next three years as it scales operations, strengthens technology, and expands distribution.

SalarySe is a fintech platform that operates credit-on-UPI services to salaried individuals and their families to spend, save, invest and plan their salaries. It was founded by Mohit Gorisariya, Saumeet Nanda, and Piyush Bagaria.

The startup claims that its solutions, launched in partnership with the top banks such as HDFC Bank and RBL Bank, have seen strong traction amongst 100-plus Indian and multinational corporations across sectors such as IT, healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing. These solutions have helped employees leverage SalarySe’s UPI-linked curated payments, rewards, credit and savings options, while simultaneously enabling employers to improve retention, engagement, and productivity.

Helex, a therapeutics startup developing a new class of targeted medicines for genetic kidney diseases, has raised $3.5 million in a seed round led by pi Ventures, with participation from Bluehill Capital, SOSV, and a global syndicate of investors. With this round, Helex has raised over $6 million in total funding to date.

The capital raised will be deployed to accelerate preclinical development of its lead program, advance its proprietary kidney-tropic LNP delivery system and a 3D genome-based drug design platform, and expand into additional kidney indications. Lipid nanoparticles, or LNP, are a type of nano-delivery systems made of lipids that can carry drugs or genetic material into the body.

The startup was founded in 2021 by Poulami Chaudhuri, Rohini Kalvakuntla and Anirudh Nishtala.

Helex is developing a treatment for chronic and rare kidney disorders through programmable, non-viral LNP therapeutics that deliver genetic payloads directly to kidney cells. Its platform uses deep-learning models using its own genomics data, bioinformatics and high throughput sequencing data from gene-edited target cells, to create, verify, and deliver disease-specific gRNA.

Redacto

Redacto has raised Rs 12 crore in a seed round led by PeerCapital and Antler India, with participation from angel investors.

The startup will utilize the funding to strengthen its AI capabilities, expand its product and engineering teams, and scale enterprise adoption across India.

Founded in 2025 by Shashank Karincheti and Amit Kumar, Redacto enables enterprises to automate privacy compliance, govern sensitive data, and enforce third party accountability through AI-powered automation. It counts several of India’s leading payment companies and NBFCs among its customers.

Beyond Renewables & Recycling

Climate-tech startup Beyond Renewables & Recycling has raised Rs 5 crore in pre-seed funding led by US-based venture capital fund Momentum Capital.

The funding will fuel the development of Beyond Renewables’ proprietary recycling technology, strengthen its waste supply chain, and scale operations to address India’s rapidly growing solar waste crisis.

Founded in 2024 by Manhar Dixit and Vedant Taneja, Beyond Renewables offers recycling technology that recycles end-of-life solar panels and recovers over 95% of the constituent materials, including high-purity glass, silicon, silver, copper, and aluminum.

PointAI

PointAI, formerly known as Try ND Buy, has raised Rs 47 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Yali Capital, Walden International Chairman Lip-Bu Tan and Tremis Capital.

The startup offers online shopping experience through its cutting-edge virtual try-on solutions. Its platform allows e-commerce companies, brands, and small sellers to create catalog images and videos, offer fitting and recommendation solutions, and build 3D, AI-based agentic shopping and virtual sales assistants.

