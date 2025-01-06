Table Space founder and chairman Amit Banerji dies of heart attack

Amit Banerji, co-founder, Table Space

Amit Banerji, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of managed workspace provider Table Space, died of a heart attack on Monday morning, VCCircle has learnt.

The company confirmed his death in a statement. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Amit Banerji, our Founder, Chairman, and CEO... His impact on the company, its people and the industry will be lasting, and he will be profoundly missed by his family, friends and partners," the company said.

Banerji's tragic death adds to the list of startup founders and investors lost too soon. Rohan Malhotra, co-founder of Good Capital, died at 44 last year, and Ambareesh Murty, co-founder of Pepperfry, passed away at 51 in 2023. As recent as last month, Rohan Mirchandani, co-founder of Epigamia, also tragically succumbed to a heart attack.

Banerji, aged 44 and based in Bengaluru, had launched Table Space in 2017 along with Karan Chopra. Prior to this, he worked at Accenture for more than 13 years. He left Accenture as its managing director of corporate real estate in India.

Banerji was an experienced professional with a track record in the technology and real estate industries. He was known for his expertise in negotiations, business planning, asset management, real estate economics, and transactions.

Banerji was building Table Space with six other co-founders, including vice-chairman Chopra, president Kunal Mehra, chief strategy officer Srinivas Prasad, COO and Table Space Services CEO Krishnaswamy Nagarajan, Table Space Constructions CEO Anurag Tyagi, chief sales officer Nitish Bhasin, and executive director sales Anamika Gupta.

Table Space was aiming for a valuation of $2.5 billion or more for its initial public offering (IPO) planned in 2025, according to a report by TechCrunch. It reportedly had hired Axis as a bookrunner for the IPO.

The company has raised around $330 million across several rounds, including a $300 million commitment from Hillhouse Capital. It reported a 35% increase in its FY24 revenue to Rs 919 crore, supported by higher occupancy and additional leasable areas. Its net profit grew to around Rs 52 crore from Rs 45 crore in the previous year.

*This article has been updated to add the company's statement.

