Good Capital co-founder Rohan Malhotra passes away

Rohan Malhotra

Rohan Malhotra, who co-founded early-stage venture capital firm Good Capital along with his brother Arjun Malhotra, passed away on October 1. He was 36.

Rohan, who was managing partner at Good Capital, set up the firm in 2019 to invest in seed-stage startups.

Previously, the duo had launched startup incubator Investopad in 2014, to build an ecosystem of entrepreneurs and give them access to investors, customers, strategic advisors.

Rohan, the older of the two brothers, graduated from the University of St Andrews in Scotland in 2010. He started his career as a trainee financial analyst in JM Financial and later moved to Wasserman Media Group, before setting up Investopad. He was also an advisor to AngelList India since 2018.

“Shattering to think of a world without you, Rohan. In your short well-lived life, you filled us with warmth, laughter, ambition and hugs. They made only one like you,” Toppr co-founder Zishaan Hayath said in a social media post.

The cause of Rohan’s death couldn’t be ascertained. A spokesperson for Good Capital couldn’t be contacted.

Good Capital launched its maiden fund worth $25 million in 2019. The VC firm ended up deploying about $45 million, which included co-investments from its limited partners, in 25 startups including OrangeHealth, SimSim (which was acquired by Google), and SolarSquare.

The VC firm’s portfolio also includes Meesho, Lead School, Nuuk, and Better Place Health, among others. It launched its second fund with a target of $50 million (Rs 410 crore) and a greenshoe option of $15 million last year in June.

Rohan's death will likely trigger the ‘keyman clause’ for Good Capital's second fund. A ‘keyman clause’ allows limited partners to freeze fresh commitments and not release previously committed money if key people in the fund management team leave and until a replacement is hired. Typically, the investment firm needs approval for a new investment team from 75% of its limited partners for both onshore and offshore vehicles.

