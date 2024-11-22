Stashfin appoints Aparna Bihany as senior VP for lending
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Stashfin appoints Aparna Bihany as senior VP for lending

Stashfin appoints Aparna Bihany as senior VP for lending

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 22 Nov 2024
Stashfin appoints Aparna Bihany as senior VP for lending
Aparna Bihany, senior VP, Stashfin

Neo-banking startup Stashfin has appointed Aparna Bihany as senior vice president of lending.

Bihany comes with over 20 years of experience in the banking, financial services, and insurance sector in India, and will play a key role in accelerating growth. She has earlier held positions at Clix Capital, IndusInd Bank, and ICICI Bank.

In the new role, she will oversee the development and implementation of innovative lending products, optimise processes and enhance the customer experience across the lending portfolio.

Advertisement

Stashfin provides loans of up to Rs 500,000 with repayment periods of up to 36 months. The interest rate starts from an annual percentage rate of 11.99%.

The eight-year old company has secured more than Rs 6,000 crore through multiple rounds of equity and debt funding from global marquee investors like Uncorrelated Ventures, Fasanara Capital, Tencent, Abstract Ventures, Altara Ventures, Kravis Investment Partners, and Snow Leopard.

Stashfin is a subsidiary of AKARA Capital. The assets under management of the company stood at Rs 1,767 crore as on 30 June.

Advertisement

Analysts note that while the company’s strong capitalisation works in the company’s favour, the ability to keep slippages in check is a key monitorable, going ahead.

Stashfin posted net sales of Rs 155 crore in FY23 against Rs 106 crore during the preceding year, as per VCCEdge, the data intelligence platform of VCCircle. It also turned profitable during the period, posting a PAT of Rs 1 crore agains a loss of Rs 16 crore year-on-year

Advertisement
Aparna BihanyStashfinstartups

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Temasek-backed upGrad sees another high-profile departure after cofounder's exit

People

Temasek-backed upGrad sees another high-profile departure after cofounder's exit

Premium
Kedaara Capital ropes in former executive from True North

People

Kedaara Capital ropes in former executive from True North

Premium
Meet India's highest paid independent directors; OP Bhatt remains on top

People

Meet India's highest paid independent directors; OP Bhatt remains on top

Premium
Venture capital firm RPSG Capital to rope in top Orios executive

People

Venture capital firm RPSG Capital to rope in top Orios executive

GPS ropes in former civil servant Deepak Agarwal to head project development arm

People

GPS ropes in former civil servant Deepak Agarwal to head project development arm

Lightspeed-backed Physics Wallah names ex-Blinkit exec as first CFO

People

Lightspeed-backed Physics Wallah names ex-Blinkit exec as first CFO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW