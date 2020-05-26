Singh & Associates appoints L&L lawyer as partner for dispute resolution

Full-service law firm Singh & Associates has appointed a managing associate from L&L Partners as a partner for its dispute resolution team, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Apoorve Vashistha will conduct his practice from Singh & Associates’ Gurugram office. His stint with L&L Partners lasted for over nine years, with his areas of practice including litigation, arbitration, and contract negotiations.

He also has experience with corporate commercial disputes and regulatory matters, going by the statement. Some of the sectors that he advises clients on include real estate, agriculture, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications and hospitality.

“We are pleased to welcome Vashistha in our firm. His joining will further add towards the strengthening of our firm’s dispute resolution practice,” Singh & Associates founding partner Manoj K Singh said.

The firm, which was set up in 2002, operates as a full-service outfit and has offices in major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Its four major practice areas are litigation and alternative dispute resolution, contracts and transactions, corporate and tax, and intellectual property.

It has a team of over 175 professionals practising in sectors such as banking, consumer products, e-commerce, education, shipping, software, renewable energy and manufacturing.

Recent people movements in the legal space

In April, law firm J Sagar Associates appointed Rajeev Reddy from Tatva Legal as a partner in its Hyderabad office for its corporate and commercial law practice.

In February, it appointed Shafaq Uraizee Sapre as a retained partner for its mergers and acquisitions and private equity practice. In August last year, the law firm had appointed BDO Legal's Manish Mishra as partner.

Also in February this year, Delhi-based Dua Associates hired a new partner and four others from Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys to boost its arbitration practice.