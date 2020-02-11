J Sagar Associates hires partner for M&A, PE practice

Law firm J Sagar Associates has hired a partner for its Mumbai office from Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan (L&S).

The firm has appointed Shafaq Uraizee Sapre as a retained partner, it said in a statement.

Retained partners in a law firm are different from equity partners. While retained partners may get to vote on certain matters, equity partners get a share of profits and vote on matters concerning the firm's management.

Sapre, an alumnus of Mumbai University, has total experience of 18 years. She is a specialist in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and private equity investments.

Prior to this appointment, Sapre was working as an executive partner and head of corporate practice for western and southern India at L&S. She has also worked as a partner at Bharucha & Partners and was the head of joint ventures at Nishith Desai Associates.

Founded in 1991, J Sagar has over 300 legal professionals operating out of its offices in eight cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram and Mumbai. The firm practices in sectors including agriculture and forestry, education, environment, pharmaceuticals, startups, financial services, and insolvency.

Sapre is at least the second senior executive to join J Sagar Associates within seven months. In August last year, the law firm had appointed BDO Legal's Manish Mishra as partner.

For L&S, Sapre is the second senior lawyer to quit within a month. Earlier this month, Delhi-based Dua Associates said it had hired a new partner and four others from the firm.

Ganesh Chandru, who will work out of Dua Associates’ Delhi office, specialises in international arbitration and commercial litigation. The four others hired from L&S include two principal associates, one senior associate, and an associate, all of whom also brought along their ongoing arbitrations in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Singapore.

Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan has over 400 professionals across 12 offices. According to its website, the firm specialises in areas such as corporate and commercial laws dispute resolution, taxation and intellectual property.