Dua Associates hires partner, four others to boost arbitration practice

Delhi-based Dua Associates has hired a new partner and four others from Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys, according to the firm’s internal communication seen by VCCircle, to boost its arbitration practice.

New partner Ganesh Chandru, who will be in Dua Associates’ Delhi office, specialises in international arbitration and commercial litigation.

He advises and represents clients across sectors including oil and gas, infrastructure, construction, telecommunications and energy. A graduate of Madras Law College, he holds a post-graduate degree in law from the National University of Singapore.

Chandru has been associated with several organisations in Singapore, including the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), where he was counsel and assistant registrar.

He was appointed by the president of the SIAC Court of Arbitration as a member of the SIAC Users Council and was appointed as a member of the ICC India Arbitration Group by the president of the ICC International Court of Arbitration. He has administered more than 500 arbitrations.

Apart from Chandru, Dua Associates has hired four of his team members from Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan. The four – two principal associates, one senior associate and an associate – have also brought along their ongoing arbitrations in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Singapore.

Dua Associates was established in 1986. The firm offers services in areas including litigation and dispute resolution, real estate, competition, defence, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, technology, media and telecom.

According to its website, the firm has offices in several parts of the country, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Chennai. It advises clients including Fortune 500 companies, public sector firms, publicly listed and privately-owned organisations.

Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan has over 400 professionals across 12 offices. According to its website, the firm specialises in areas such as corporate and commercial laws dispute resolution, taxation and intellectual property.