LEAD School backer Good Capital names senior partner to beef up top deck

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Early-stage venture capital firm Good Capital, which has backed startups such as Orange Health and LEAD School, has promoted one of its early team members Maanav Sagar to the role of senior partner.

Sagar joined the Delhi-based investor in 2020 as part of its investment team and has worked closely with founders across the portfolio over the years.

In 2022, he also launched Bharat Founders Fund (BFF), an operator-led collective under the Good Capital umbrella that co-invests alongside a network of Indian entrepreneurs. The collective includes operators such as Meesho’s Vidit Aatrey, CRED’s Miten Sampat, Treebo’s Rahul Chaudhary, Setu’s Sahil Kini, and Swiggy’s Rohit Kapoor, among others.

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"Maanav has been central to how we've built Good Capital, not just in the companies we've backed, but in the operator community we've built around the firm through BFF,” said Arjun Malhotra, general partner at Good Capital. “The way he partners with founders, especially in the earliest days when conviction matters more than data, is rare. This promotion reflects the shape of the firm he's helped build."

Arjun Malhotra founded the firm in 2019 along with his late brother Rohan Malhotra, who died in 2024. The firm follows a focussed, conviction-led investment approach.

Good Capital launched its maiden $15 million fund in 2019 but eventually deployed about $44 million, including limited partner (LP) co-investments, across 30 startups including Meesho, Orange Health, SolarSquare, and SimSim, which was later acquired by Google.

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It collected $30 million (about Rs 260 crore) for its second fund from a largely Asia- and Europe-based family office LP base. The fund invests in new-age companies, particularly those using artificial intelligence. Its bets include Xneeti, home appliance brand Nuuk, and paediatric care startup Babynama.

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