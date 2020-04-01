JSA appoints new partner, HSA promotes five associates to full-time partnerships

Law firm J Sagar Associates has appointed a new partner to its Hyderabad office for its corporate and commercial law practice.

Rajeev Reddy joins the firm from Tatva Legal and will be JSA’s second partner-level appointee for its Hyderabad operations, JSA said in a statement. An alumnus of NALSAR University of Law, Reddy has over 16 years of experience in the corporate and commercial law field.

He has advised clients on transactional matters such as private equity investments, cross-border investments, acquisitions, joint ventures, operation set-ups, corporate restructuring, and debt funding, among others.

The companies and entities he has advised operate in sectors such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, mining, education, retail, infrastructure, and online gaming.

JSA says it has over 320 professionals operating out of offices in the country including in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Some of the sectors it practices include agriculture and forestry, education, environment, real estate, pharmaceuticals, startups, and energy.

Last month, the firm promoted three of its lawyers within its larger finance and corporate practices to equity partners. In February, the law firm appointed Shafaq Uraizee Sapre as a retained partner for its Mumbai office from Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan (L&S). In August 2019, JSA hired BDO Legal’s Manish Mishra as a partner to be based in its Gurugram office.

HSA Advocates Promotions

Separately, HSA Advocates announced that it has promoted five of its associate partners – Abhirup Dasgupta, Akshay Malhotra, Nitish Gupta, Pratik Ghose, and Puja Priyadarshini – to full-time partnerships with the law firm.

In a statement, HSA said it has also inducted Aditya Kumar Singh and Molshree Bhatnagar as associate partners. The firm now has a collective 32 partners and associate partners working across its offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Apart from these, the firm has also promoted Sridevi Raghu to the position of Principal Associate, while Ashwin Rakesh, Ankit Shah, Ishwar Ahuja, Kanika Kumar, Maaz Hashmi and Mitra Arabandi have been given senior associate positions.

“We have undergone significant expansion over the last year and these promotions are not just a recognition of the resident key talent and outstanding performers, but also a tribute to the all-round efforts of these colleagues in helping us realise our goals as a firm,” HSA Advocates founding partner Hemant Sahai said.

HSA was founded in 2003. Its practice areas include corporate mergers and acquisitions, private equity, banking and finance, projects, infrastructure and energy, taxation, regulation, and policy.

The firm has also made four hires in the past three months – in March, it roped in Sharmil Bhushan from Khaitan Legal Associates for its banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) practice.

In February, it roped in Amaresh Kumar Singh as a new partner for its real estate, civil and commercial litigation practices.

In December last year, it appointed Ashutosh Gupta as a partner and chief strategy officer to lead strategic planning and business development. Then, in January, the firm hired Sunando Mukherjee from rival Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. as a partner. Mukherjee specialises in mergers and acquisitions and project finance transactions in the energy and infrastructure sector.