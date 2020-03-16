J Sagar Associates promotes three lawyers in markets, deals teams to partners

Law firm J Sagar Associates has promoted three of its lawyers within its larger finance and corporate practices to equity partners.

Arka Mookerjee, Probir Roy Choudhury and Tony Verghese will become partners with effect from April, taking the total number of equity partners with JSA to 37, the law firm said in a statement.

Mookerjee is part of the firm’s capital markets practice, while Choudhury is part of the mergers and acquisitions, private equity and finance practice. Verghese, meanwhile, will become a partner in the M&A and PE practice.

An alumnus of the University of Pune, Mookerjee has been with JSA for 13 years, according to his profile on the firm’s website. His expertise includes initial public offerings, rights issues, qualified institutions placements, infrastructure trusts IPOs, and foreign currency convertible bonds.

He has also advised firms such as Tata Capital, Citigroup, Proparco and the Shriram Group.

Choudhury is also a Pune University alumnus and specialises in areas such as corporate commercial, venture private equity, information technology, and financial technology. Matters he has advised on negotiating carrier agreements, networking for IT and communications firms, payment structures, and product and service offerings.

He has advised firms such as Broadcom Communications Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Extreme Networks India Pvt. Ltd and Keystone Logic Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Verghese, a graduate of Bengaluru University, focusses on corporate commercial transactions in several sectors. Matters he handles include due diligence exercises, M&A transactions, foreign investment-related issues, real estate, and employment. Firms he has advised include GCX, Hewlett-Packard, and several clients in the larger IT sector.

JSA says it has over 320 professionals operating out of offices in the country including in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Some of the sectors it practices include agriculture and forestry, education, environment, real estate, pharmaceuticals, startups, and energy.

Last month, the law firm appointed Shafaq Uraizee Sapre as a retained partner for its Mumbai office from Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan (L&S).

Also in August 2019, JSA hired BDO Legal’s Manish Mishra as a partner to be based in its Gurugram office.