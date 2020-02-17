Law firm HSA boosts real estate domain practice, ropes in new partner from L&L

Full-service law firm HSA Advocates has appointed Amaresh Kumar Singh as a new partner for its real estate, civil and commercial litigation practices, according to a statement.

Singh joins HSA from L&L Partners and will be based out of law firm’s New Delhi office, according to the HSA statement.

With over 25 years of experience in real estate, Singh has advised developers, private equity funds, financial institutions, overseas and government funds. He has assisted clients with issues such as comprehensive title verification and the due diligence conducted on land and properties.

He also has experience in representing clients on matters relating to arbitration, writs, security enforcement, insolvency, company matters, and criminal jurisdiction, among others.

Singh is an alumnus of St. Stephen’s College in Delhi and has also worked with Dua Associates, according to his LinkedIn profile.

HSA, founded in 2003 by Hemant Sahai, has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Its practice areas include corporate mergers and acquisitions, private equity, banking and finance, projects, infrastructure and energy, taxation, regulation and policy.

Singh’s appointment is the third hire by HSA in two months. In December last year, it appointed Ashutosh Gupta as a partner and chief strategy officer to lead strategic planning and business development. Gupta joined the firm from Economic Laws Practice, where he was a partner. He was earlier associated with Khaitan & Co. as director – strategy and business development.

Then, in January, the firm hired Sunando Mukherjee from rival Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. as a partner. Mukherjee specialises in mergers and acquisitions and project finance transactions in the energy and infrastructure sector, HSA said in a statement at the time.

In June last year, the firm had appointed Amit Charan as a partner to strengthen its banking and finance practice. In the same month, the firm had appointed Geeta Saha as a partner at its Mumbai office in May.