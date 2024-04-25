Inflexor Ventures set to float two new funds to double down on tech startups

Premium Venkat Vallabhaneni, managing partner, Inflexor Ventures

Technology-focused venture capital firm Inflexor Ventures, which has backed consumer durables brand Atomberg, spacetech firm Bellatrix Aerospace, and edtech platform PlayShifu, among others, is all set to float two new funds to double down on its bets on homegrown startups, VCCircle has learned. The VC firm, which last raised Rs 600 ......