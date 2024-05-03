Bottomline: PE-backed SarvaGram breaks even, aims to double AUM in FY25

Premium
SarvaGram Fincare Pvt. Ltd, a Maharashtra-based lender serving the credit needs of rural households, has grown its revenue at a rapid pace and achieved breakeven on the back of rising assets under management (AUM) as it expands its operations. The company, which is backed by several venture capital and private equity ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.