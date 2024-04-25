Creation Investments strikes frugal returns from India MFI bet

Premium
Global impact investor Creation Investments, which manages near $2.2 billion in assets across the globe, has exited a twelve-year old financial services bet in India, scoring modest returns, VCCircle has learnt. The Chicago-headquartered investor, which primarily makes bets across the financial services segment, has fully exited its investment in microfinance institution ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.