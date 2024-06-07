Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in Indus Law partner for corporate practice

Nikita Goyal, partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas

Law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAM) Monday said they have appointed Nikita Goyal as a partner for the firm’s general corporate practice. Goyal would be operating out of the firm’s Gurgaon office.

An alumnus of the Indian Law Society (ILS) Law College, Pune, Goyal has more than 10 years of experience in the general corporate space and has represented a wide range of funds and corporates in their India and international, investments and acquisitions.

Her clientele includes names such as OYO, Blue Tokai, Elevation Capital, CX Partners and Cashify.

“We are pleased to welcome Nikita as a Partner in our firm. Her expertise will strengthen our General Corporate practice,” said Pallavi Shroff, managing partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.

Prior to joining SAM, Goyal was associated with full-service law firm Indus Law for 10 years, wherein she served as a partner for more than two years.

In May, SAM elevated six of its existing partners to equity partnership across multiple practice areas such as general corporate, project finance, dispute resolution, insolvency and bankruptcy along with competition law. The lawyers who were promoted to equity partner included Anirban Bhattacharya and Bhoumick Vaidya from its Mumbai office along with Kushal Sinha, Saurav Panda, Smarika Singh and Yaman Verma from its New Delhi office.

SAM, headed by Shardul S Shroff, is one of India’s top law firms. It has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The firm is one of the top law firms in terms of private equity, venture capital, M&A as well as capital markets practice in India. It is also one of the largest firms by number of lawyers and partners. It has 165 partners in total across practice areas.

