Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas elevates six lawyers to equity partnership

Law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAM) said Friday it has elevated six of its existing partners to equity partnership across multiple practice areas such as general corporate, project finance, dispute resolution, insolvency and bankruptcy along with competition law.

SAM, which is one of the few firms in India with more than 800 lawyers, has elevated Anirban Bhattacharya and Bhoumick Vaidya from its Mumbai office as equity partners. It also promoted Kushal Sinha, Saurav Panda, Smarika Singh and Yaman Verma from its New Delhi office as equity partners.

“As equity partners, they will play instrumental roles in shaping our firm's future trajectory,” said Shardul S. Shroff, executive chairman, SAM.

Bhattacharya and Vaidya are part of the firm’s general corporate team. Sinha is part of the firm’s project finance practice. Panda is associated with the firm’s insolvency and bankruptcy practice. Verma is part of the competition law team and Singh works with the dispute resolution team from New Delhi.

SAM, headed by Shardul S Shroff, is one of India’s top law firms. It has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The firm is one of the top law firms in terms of private equity, venture capital, M&A as well as capital markets practice in India. It is also one of the largest firms by number of lawyers and partners. It has 165 partners in total across practice areas.

SAM was also one of only three law firms in India that represented more than 10 companies that were going public, as per an analysis by VCCircle concerning the top law firms in the capital markets practice area.

Earlier this year, SAM hired Devi Prasad Patel as a partner from rival law firm Khaitan & Co. to bolster its capital markets practice. Patel joined the firm’s New Delhi office.

