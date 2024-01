Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas hires partner to boost capital markets practice

Premium Devi Prasad Patel, partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas

Full-service law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAM) has hired a partner from rival law firm Khaitan & Co. To bolster its capital markets practice. SAM has appointed Devi Prasad Patel as partner for its capital markets practice. Patel will be joining the firm’s New Delhi office. This is Patel’s second ......