Arpwood Partners scores big returns from domestic small finance lender

Pro
Arpwood Partners, a private equity investment firm floated by former Carlyle India head Rajeev Gupta, Raj Kataria and Amol Jain, has scored a rich harvest from a seven-year-old portfolio company, it is learnt. The Mumbai-based PE firm, which has backed companies including SBI Cards, Vishal Mega Mart, Sterling Hospitals and Suryoday ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.