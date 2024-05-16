How much did Vivriti AMC return to its investors on closure of first fund?
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • How much did Vivriti AMC return to its investors on closure of first fund?

How much did Vivriti AMC return to its investors on closure of first fund?

By Malvika Maloo

  • 16 May 2024
Premium
How much did Vivriti AMC return to its investors on closure of first fund?
Soumendra Ghosh, CIO, Vivriti

Mid-market private credit firm Vivriti Asset Management, part of the Chennai-based Vivriti Group, has closed its first private credit fund, thereby returning money to investors, it is learnt. The asset manager had launched the Vivriti Samarth Bond Fund (SBF) in 2019, raising Rs 265 crore (nearly $38 million) from its investors, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Sensex, Nifty end at 2-week high, rally fuelled by IT stocks, inflation data

Finance

Sensex, Nifty end at 2-week high, rally fuelled by IT stocks, inflation data

Premium
How much did Vivriti AMC return to its investors on closure of first fund?

Finance

How much did Vivriti AMC return to its investors on closure of first fund?

BlackRock bullish on India, seeks to grow government bond ETF share

Finance

BlackRock bullish on India, seeks to grow government bond ETF share

Premium
Former Tiger Global, 3one4 executives float asset management firm

Finance

Former Tiger Global, 3one4 executives float asset management firm

PE-backed TBO Tek soars on trading debut but Blackstone's Aadhar Housing disappoints

Finance

PE-backed TBO Tek soars on trading debut but Blackstone's Aadhar Housing disappoints

9Unicorns floats 2nd VC fund with $200 mn target; rebrands to 100Unicorns

Finance

9Unicorns floats 2nd VC fund with $200 mn target; rebrands to 100Unicorns

Advertisement